Melvin Gordon training in California and “waiting on the call”

Melvin Gordon is in California, but not back with the Chargers.

The Chargers’ holdout running back told ESPN he is “training rigorously . . . and staying ready to play football.”

He would not discuss his contract but said he wants to play football.

“Just waiting on the call,” Gordon told ESPN.

His phone doesn’t look like it’s going to ring any time soon.

Gordon wants either a long-term deal from the Chargers or a trade to a team that will give him a long-term deal. He is scheduled to make $5.6 million this season.

As the fines have piled up for Gordon, the Chargers don’t appear any closer to budging.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 5,205 yards from scrimmage and 38 total touchdowns on 1,079 career touches since the Chargers made him the 15th overall choice in 2015.