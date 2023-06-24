Melvin Gordon thinks Russell Wilson has “MVP season” in him

To say former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a tough debut year with the Broncos is a bit of an understatement. After finally forcing his way out of Seattle, Wilson found his new NFL home in Denver and things didn’t exactly go as according to plan.

Wilson easily had the worst year of his career as the Broncos cratered to 5-12. Wilson’s reputation was sullied drastically, as he and his team became the punchline of every joke. However, things could be on the upswing for the former Wisconsin Badger. Denver hired head coach Sean Payton this offseason, and one former teammate thinks it will be a key difference maker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III believes Wilson still can return to an MVP caliber player under Payton.

Former teammate Melvin Gordon believes Russell Wilson has MVP-caliber season left with Broncos now that QB has "MVP coach" in Sean Payton: "They got the pieces there now"https://t.co/jlGhSVfBVK pic.twitter.com/oQ2AAWlsn2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 23, 2023

Gordon’s three-year tenure in Denver came to a halt when the Broncos cut him due to his costly fumble issues. He was then quickly picked up by the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

More Seahawks Wire stories

100 photos from the Seahawks 2023 offseason

Initial 53-man roster projection after minicamp

The 15 biggest salary cap hits for Seattle this year

Ranking all 32 NFL head coaches going into 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire