Melvin Gordon will get a Super Bowl ring from Chiefs

Melvin Gordon had quite a season in 2022.

After going unsigned as a free agent through March and most of April, Gordon re-signed with the Denver Broncos on a one-year, bargain contract just before the NFL draft.

Gordon began the season as a rotational backup behind Javonte Williams and he fumbled four times in the team’s first four games. Despite those fumbles, Gordon started the next six games following Williams’ season-ending injury.

Gordon fumbled a fifth time in Week 10, and that proved to be his final game with the Broncos. Denver cut him the next day, and Gordon ended up signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as a practice squad player.

Gordon did not appear in any regular season or postseason games with the Chiefs this season, but after KC defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday, Gordon is now in line to get a Super Bowl ring.

Gordon posted a photo with the trophy on Twitter on Sunday night.

Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year … y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful 🤍🤘🏾. I’m a champion — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) February 13, 2023

The Chiefs gave rings to practice squad players when they won Super Bowl LIV in 2019, so it seems safe to assume they will do the same for Super Bowl LVII this year.

Gordon is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. His final stats with KC: 0 appearances, 0 rushing yards and 1 Super Bowl ring.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire