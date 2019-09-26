Melvin Gordon returns to Los Angeles Chargers after failed Houston Texans trade

Melvin Gordon has reported back to the Los Angeles Chargers after a trade to the Houston Texans failed to materialise.

Gordon is yet to feature for the Chargers this season after he refused to agree to a new contract.

However, a mooted move to Houston has not come off, with the 26-year-old left with little choice but to return to his current team, who had given him permission to seek a trade.

The running back reported back to the Chargers' facility on Thursday, with team-mate Keenan Allen sharing a video on Instagram of Gordon in the locker room, though he is not expected to feature against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Gordon may be left to wonder if it was all worth it after reportedly racking up $1.2million in fines during his absence. He will also forfeit nearly $1m in base salary.

It is reported, however, Gordon – who rushed for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns last season – expects 2019 to be his final season with the Chargers.