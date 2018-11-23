Melvin Gordon questionable with knee and hamstring injuries against Cardinals

The Los Angeles Chargers may not have one of their best players at 100 percent against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. Running back Melvin Gordon is questionable for the contest with knee and hamstring injuries.

Gordon started the week with full practice, but was downgraded to limited practice on both Thursday and Friday. While it might be safe to assume the star runner will play, head coach Anthony Lynn hinted at Gordon dealing with some soreness.

HC Anthony Lynn on Gordon: “Most starting runners this time of year are sore or something’s wrong. So we'll have to decide if it’s worth holding him back or just letting him go." — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 23, 2018





Lynn’s statements can be taken a few different ways. Either the team is seriously considering holding Gordon out of the game, or Lynn is unsure whether Gordon will be 100 percent if he takes the field Sunday.

The 25-year-old Gordon is in the midst of yet another fine season. Through nine games, he has rushed for 741 yards and seven touchdowns. Gordon has also been a threat as a receiver, racking up 448 yards and four touchdowns on 42 receptions.

Austin Ekeler would be in line for more work if Gordon was unable to go against the Cardinals.

Melvin Gordon is questionable for Week 12. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

• Cowboys’ Cooper pokes fun at struggling NBA player during TD celebration

• Coaches point out why they see Michigan defeating Meyer, Ohio State

• Brawl breaks out at Egg Bowl in Mississippi State’s win

• Raiders’ QB wants to ‘mess up the draft’

