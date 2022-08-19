Melvin Gordon on preseason snaps: ‘You saw what happened to the Jets quarterback’

The Denver Broncos have hinted that their starters (most of them) won’t play much (if at all) during preseason this summer.

It’s a strategy that the Los Angeles Rams have employed under Sean McVay and while it led to a few early-season hiccups, the Rams won the Super Bowl last year. The results clearly suggest starters don’t necessarily have play in preseason.

When they do play, they’re subject to injuries. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in the team’s preseason opener and his status is now uncertain for Week 1.

That’s what the Broncos are hoping to avoid, and running back Melvin Gordon understands the decision.

“I think the Rams started that and it’s a copy-cat league,” Gordon said Wednesday. “You saw what happened to the Jets quarterback. It’s a sour feeling when you lose one of your main guys before the regular season even starts. It’s something to think about, but we get after it [at practice].

“We understand that he looks out for us as far as that aspect and we look out for him as far as coming out here and doing what we need to do. We are pretty tapped in out here. We are all hungry, so if you don’t play the preseason games, I don’t think there would be any flaw in that. We’ll still be ready come the Seahawks.”

Denver will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks on ESPN’s Monday Night Football to open the season on Sept. 12.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player from training camp

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire