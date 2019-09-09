Melvin Gordon not a fit for 49ers in wake of Tevin Coleman ankle injury

49ers running back Tevin Coleman suffered a left ankle injury in the first half of their 31-17 Week 1 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday and did not return. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he was "concerned" about the injury, and that Coleman would undergo an MRI on Monday.

Coleman, of course, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers in the offseason, well before some higher profile backs like Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon dominated the storylines with their contract-related holdouts.

Elliott reached an agreement on an extension with the Cowboys last week, in time for him to suit up for their Week 1 game. Gordon, however, remains steadfast in his insistence that he will not play for the Chargers this season until he gets a more lucrative contract. He is not currently with the team.

So, if Coleman is forced to miss an extended period of time, would San Francisco consider trading for Gordon?

The Wisconsin product's talent is undeniable. Gordon has topped 1,375 yards from scrimmage in each of the last three seasons, totaling 38 total touchdowns over that span while being named to two Pro Bowls. But, simply put, he is not a fit for the 49ers' roster, regardless of whether or not Coleman misses any time.

For one, San Francisco already is spending a boatload on the running back position. Between Coleman, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnon, the 49ers have allocated nearly $12 million to running backs this season -- more than 5.1 percent of their total cap -- which ranks as the third-highest total running back salary of any team in the league. And no, that doesn't include fullback Kyle Juszcyzyk, who is making $5.95 million this season.

If Gordon is holding out from the Chargers despite knowing he won't accrue a year of service -- thereby not getting any closer to free agency -- why would he come to San Francisco when a large payday would not await him there?

More to the point, the 49ers don't need Gordon. Outside of the defensive line, one could argue running back is the deepest position on San Francisco's roster, and that's with Coleman banged up and McKinnon already on season-ending IR. Jeff Wilson, who looked great in the preseason, is sitting there on the 49ers' practice squad. If Coleman is forced to miss an extended period, it is far more likely San Francisco looks to a cheap, internal solution like Wilson than an expensive diva currently putting his own priorities in front of his team's.

