Melvin Gordon misses Chargers practice; what's his status vs. Patriots? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Melvin Gordon's knee injury is still keeping him sidelined.

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding their star running back out of practice Wednesday, head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters at a press conference.

Gordon actually is battling pain in both of his knees, one of which was caused by a mild sprain he suffered early in the Chargers' AFC Wild Card Game win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday.

Lynn and the Chargers still seem confident the Pro Bowl running back will suit up for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the New England Patriots, though.

"He's feeling better -- much better," Lynn said. "But we're going to rest him (Wednesday). The goal is to get him to the game and let him play on Sunday."

Even if Gordon does play, it sounds like he won't be 100 percent, which is good news for the Patriots. The 25-year-old racked up 1,375 total yards and 14 touchdowns this season and is a focal point of Los Angeles' offense when healthy.

If Gordon is limited or can't play, the Chargers could lean on backup running back Austin Ekeler, who averaged 5.2 yards per carry this season. Lynn noted Ekeler and the other L.A. backups are getting more reps at practice with Gordon sidelined.

