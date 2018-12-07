Melvin Gordon to miss second straight game

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said early this week that running back Melvin Gordon had a better chance of playing against the Bengals this Sunday than he did in Week 13, but the wait for his return will extend at least another week.

Gordon remained out of practice this week due to the knee injury that he suffered against the Cardinals in Week 11 and the team officially ruled him out for this weekend on Friday.

The Chargers face a quick turnaround in Week 15 for a game against the Chiefs that could determine whether they have any chance to win the AFC West this season. There won’t be much practice time for Gordon to knock off any rust, but the team will surely be hoping that the situation improves between now and next Thursday.

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will continue to carry the load at running back for the Chargers.