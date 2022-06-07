Broncos running back Melvin Gordon referenced something longtime NFL coach Anthony Lynn told him when asked about his decision to skip the team’s OTAs this offseason.

Gordon said Lynn “told me a long time ago a running back only has so many cuts in him” and he decided to hold onto his until there’s more on the table for the Broncos this year. His absence has meant that he hasn’t been on the field with quarterback Russell Wilson, but Gordon told Mike Klis of KUSA that the two players have been working on the side to begin honing their chemistry ahead of the regular season.

“I’ve been getting together with Russ to go over the playbook,” Gordon said. “We’ve been getting together around 6:30 some days to go through the plays.”

Gordon said he’s “not getting fined” when asked about his plans for next week’s mandatory minicamp, so he can use those sessions as a preview of what’s to come when he’s back to a full workload in training camp.

Melvin Gordon has been meeting with Russell Wilson, will attend minicamp next week after skipping OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk