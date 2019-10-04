Melvin Gordon will have limited role, with Austin Ekeler playing “a lot”

Melvin Gordon will return to the lineup this week. He may or may not start, but the running back will have something of a limited role against the Broncos.

That’s the word from Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

“I like what Austin Ekeler‘s been doing in the backfield, but Melvin will have a role this week,” Lynn said, via video from the team.

Ekeler has started all four games, gaining 470 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns on 80 touches.

Gordon held out, hoping for either a trade or a contract extension. When he got neither, he returned last week.

Gordon was active but did not play against the Dolphins.

He will play against the Broncos.

“It doesn’t matter who starts,” Lynn said. “He’ll have a role, and like I said, Austin will play a lot.”

The Chargers will take a deliberate approach with Gordon’s return.

“I don’t want to put him in there and play him too much, and I really don’t have to,” Lynn said. “I like what Austin Ekeler has been doing.”

Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring), kicker Michael Badgley (groin) and running back Justin Jackson (calf) are doubtful.

Receiver Travis Benjamin (hip), tight end Virgil Green (groin), receiver Mike Williams (back), linebacker Thomas Davis (groin) and defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) are questionable.