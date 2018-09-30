Melvin Gordon leads the way as Chargers top 49ers

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon had a big game today, and a banged-up 49ers team couldn’t keep up.

Gordon gained 104 yards on 15 carries, and added 55 yards on seven catches, as the Chargers beat the 49ers 29-27.

The 49ers were playing without injured starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but C.J. Beathard, making his first start of the season, played reasonably well in Garoppolo’s place. Beathard had to leave the game briefly with an injury as well, giving way to Nick Mullens, who had never before taken an NFL snap. Fortunately for the 49ers, Beathard was able to return and finish the game.

Several other 49ers, including tackle Joe Staley and receiver Dante Pettis, went down during the game. The 49ers are hurting right now.

The Chargers got three touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, as well as an 86-yard interception return from Trevor Williams, and the win improved their record to 2-2. The 49ers’ loss drops them to 1-3 as a disappointing season continues.