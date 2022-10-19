Melvin Gordon “kind of, sort of” received a satisfactory explanation from Nathaniel Hackett

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett met with running back Melvin Gordon today. Hackett tried to explain why Gordon played only eight snaps in Monday night’s game.

“It happened; I’m glad we hashed it out,” Gordon said before Wednesday’s practice, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Gordon said after the game the coaching staff did not communicate with him about his lack of playing time.

Was he satisfied with Hackett’s explanation Wednesday?

“Yeah, kind of, sort of, yeah,” Gordon said.

Gordon started the two games since Javonte Williams went on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. But Gordon received no second half carries against the Chargers and finished with only three carries for 8 yards in the loss. He appeared frustrated on the sideline.

“They caught some clips of me being, like, pissed, but that was more to us not being able to drive, and you know, going three-and-out, just not playing good football,” Gordon said. “People made it seem like I was just mad, kind of standoffish, but if you were really paying attention, that wasn’t the case.

“I hate I’m in the media for the wrong reasons . . . because I don’t want people to look at me and think ‘it’s always something’ rather than ‘the guy’s out here killing it.’ . . . It’s adversity. This chapter of my life, it’s just being tested.”

Hackett declared Gordon the starter for Sunday’s game against the Jets, prompting Gordon to ask rhetorically: “Who started last week?”

Gordon has 55 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown this season, but he also has four fumbles.

