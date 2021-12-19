The Broncos listed their top two running backs as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but it looks like they’ll be at full strength in the backfield.

According to multiple reports, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams will both be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon. Gordon is dealing with thumb and hip injuries while Williams has a knee injury that kept him from practicing on Thursday this week.

Gordon has 159 carries for 716 yards and seven touchdowns and Williams has 155 carries for 743 yards and three scores. The Broncos rank 10th in the league in rushing thanks to the efforts of the duo.

The Broncos and Bengals are both 7-6 heading into Sunday’s game, so the result will have a big impact on the AFC playoff picture heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams are expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk