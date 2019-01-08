Melvin Gordon injury: Latest news on Chargers RB's status vs. Patriots originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon has a knee sprain that forced him to miss some snaps in Sunday's AFC wild card win against the Baltimore Ravens, but it doesn't sound like the injury is severe enough to keep him out of Sunday's showdown with the New England Patriots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Gordon on Tuesday, and noted the running back is expected to play in his team's AFC divisional round matchup.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, who injured his knee and came back in the game last weekend, is dealing with a little knee sprain. But it's nothing that makes his availability in doubt. pic.twitter.com/TEiVgXjXsR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

Gordon injured his knee in the first quarter against the Ravens but returned later in the first half. He finished with 40 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in Los Angeles' 23-17 victory.

Second-year running back Austin Ekeler could receive the bulk of the carries versus the Patriots if Gordon is banged up. Ekeler ran for 554 yards and three touchdowns this season, but was limited to just 29 yards on 11 carries against the Ravens.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.