Melvin Gordon III returns to Denver Broncos alongside his former Badger teammate

Asher Low
1 min read
Melvin Gordon III and Russell Wilson last teamed up as Wisconsin Badgers in 2011. Now, they will lead the Denver Broncos offense in the NFL.

Gordon made that official when he resigned with the Broncos on a one-year deal. The 29-year-old led the Broncos in rushing yards a year ago, finishing with 918 yards on the ground. Over seven NFL seasons, the former Badger has rushed for 6,144 yards and 53 touchdowns.

The one-year deal is reportedly worth up to $5 million.

There were questions as to whether or not the Broncos would target a young running back in the upcoming NFL draft, but it looks as though Gordon will have the chance to be Denver’s number one option headed into the season.

