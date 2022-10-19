Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played only nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and afterward said he didn’t understand why. Coach Nathaniel Hackett blamed it on a lack of plays as the Broncos had only 55.

But Latavius Murray played 27 snaps and Mike Boone 21.

Gordon and Hackett had a conversation Wednesday.

“It was a great talk,” Hackett said, via video from the team. “Love Melvin. I just have so much respect for him as a pro for all he’s done in this league. Yeah, we’ll keep all that stuff private in there.”

Gordon will start this week against the Jets, Hackett said.

But Gordon started Monday, too. He just didn’t play much after that.

His 138 snaps are 35 percent of the team’s offensive plays this season, and he has 66 touches for 299 yards and a touchdown.

Melvin Gordon had talk with Nathaniel Hackett, will start vs. Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk