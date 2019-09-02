Melvin Gordon follows Raiders, 49ers after being allowed to seek trade

There's no shortage of running back drama in the NFL, and Melvin Gordon added a little fuel to the fire Sunday.

The Chargers star running back continues to hold out in hopes of getting the lucrative contract extension that he desires. So far, the Bolts haven't budged, and general manager Tom Telesco told reporters Sunday that all extension talks have been tabled, and that if Gordon plays this season he will do so under his current contract.

Gordon reportedly does not plan to report to the team for Week 1, and he has been given permission to seek a trade partner as the regular season nears.

With the Chargers giving Gordon their blessing to find a trade, the Wisconsin product apparently started his search for a new home where all people look for their next relationship: Instagram. Gordon followed a handful of teams Sunday, with the Raiders and 49ers both getting a social media rose from the talented back.

Melvin Gordon trying to slide up in those DMs. Just started following Eagles, Raiders, Falcons and 49ers on IG pic.twitter.com/KIxakwiLXf — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 2, 2019

That's an interesting crop of teams, and perhaps there are more to come, but let's start with four teams that initially have drawn Gordon's gaze.

The Raiders spent a first-round draft pick on Alabama's Josh Jacobs, and plan to give him a heavy workload this season. With limited wear on Jacobs' tires from his time in Tuscaloosa, the Raiders would be an unlikely trade fit for Gordon. Not only do they believe they have their feature back of the present and future, but it's doubtful the Bolts would ship Gordon to a division rival.

As for the 49ers, they placed running back Jerick McKinnon on season-ending injured reserve, leaving them with Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert in the backfield. While the 49ers could, in theory, use a "feature back" like Gordon, head coach Kyle Shanahan no doubt is happy to forge ahead with Coleman and Breida, both of whom acquitted themselves well in the preseason. Shanahan also knows Coleman well from their time together in Atlanta when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, so the likelihood of Gordon heading to the Bay seems slim to none.

The Falcons and Eagles both are teams with playoff aspirations, but with the Falcons still relying on Devonta Freeman and the Eagles having Jordan Howard and exciting rookie Miles Sanders, both of those seem like unlikely fits as well.

Well, there still are 27 teams left to follow. Gordon surely will find a new home, or he'll end the holdout and earn the $5.6 million he's slated to take home this season and work out the extension in the offseason.

