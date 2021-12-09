Melvin Gordon: I feel like I’ll be able to play this week

After missing the Week 13 matchup with the Chiefs, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is planning to return for Sunday’s matchup against the Lions.

In a Thursday press conference, Gordon told reporters that he feels like he’ll be able to play in Week 14.

“We’re going to really go and test it out right now, today,” Gordon said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But I feel fine for the most part, just a little sore after the Chargers game. I was close to playing but we just decided that it was probably best to just sit that game.”

Gordon suffered the injury against the Chargers in Week 12 but was able to finish that game with 83 yards on 17 carries, plus a 5-yard catch. He said with his adrenaline pumping, he was able to still move and fight through the pain in that contest. But his hip wasn’t feeling great the day after.

“It was a tough morning, let’s just say that,” Gordon said.

Javonte Williams got his first start and played well against the Chiefs in the loss, taking 23 carries for 102 yards. Williams also caught six passes for 76 yards with a touchdown.

“He went crazy,” Gordon said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “He did what we all knew he can do.”

With a healthy tandem of Gordon and Williams at running back, the Broncos could make a late push as the postseason nears.

