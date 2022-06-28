Running back Melvin Gordon returned to the Broncos this offseason, but it is shaping up to be a much different offense than the one he played in last year.

The acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson has led to thoughts of a much improved passing game in Denver, but Gordon doesn’t think that will be the only place where the Broncos will be better this season. With 2021 second-rounder Javonte Williams back after a strong rookie year and the Broncos adding Mike Boone as a free agent to flesh out the running back room, Gordon’s predicting big things for the ground game.

“We’re gonna go crazy, man,” Gordon said. “We gotta go crazy. The young bull got so much talent, and we push each other every day in practice. We even got Boone, who’s a good player, too, that’s going to help push us. I’m expecting the run game to be a lot better than it was last year for sure.”

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett came to Denver after serving as the Packers offensive coordinator and his arrival is another reason people are looking for a leap forward on the offensive side of the ball this season. If that comes to fruition, the Broncos’ chances of returning to the postseason should look a lot better.

Melvin Gordon expects Broncos run game to be a lot better in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk