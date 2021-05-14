Melvin Gordon: Drew Lock needs to ignore his critics, believe in himself

Charean Williams
·3 min read
The Broncos didn’t draft a quarterback. They still could end up with veteran in a trade if the Packers decide to move Aaron Rodgers or the Texans deal Deshaun Watson.

For now, Drew Lock will battle Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job in 2021.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said he wants Lock to believe in himself more and ignore his critics.

“I just want to see Drew be more confident,” Gordon told the “NFL Total Access: The Locker Room” podcast. “I feel like he got the swagger to do what he needs to do. I feel like he got the talent to do what he needs to do. He’s just got to have that confidence in himself. I think right now he’s stuck with trying to, instead of just proving it to himself, he might be stuck trying to prove it to the fans and to the coaches and to all these coaches that, ‘Hey, I’m the guy.’ He’s been battling. It’s just like he hears the noise. We all like to say we’re ignoring it, but we hear it. We hear it, and he hears it. I think he’s just got to get over that, man. He got the swagger; he got the confidence, fearless out there. He’s not afraid to chance it and give a guy an opportunity.”

Lock, 24, completed only 57.3 percent of his passes last season and threw 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. His 75.4 passer rating ranked 32nd among 35 qualifying quarterbacks.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio reiterated Friday that Lock and Bridgewater will split reps 50-50 in training camp. He joked he might flip a coin to see who gets the first snap of the offseason.

Lock had Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien with him in the quarterbacks room last year after having Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen in 2019.

“I think another thing is, too, he didn’t have a guy like Philip Rivers or Tom Brady or someone in front of him to really learn from, to really like learn the game and really get it, so it’s kind of like him having to do it on his own,” Gordon said. “He’s just been kinda having to do it on his own, man. That’s another reason I think them bringing Teddy here, giving him that competition, I think that’s really gonna bring the best out of him. I think we definitely gonna see another Drew, another side of him. I think we just gonna see more confidence. I can tell in meetings already that he’s taking on that. . . . You can see it. You can see it, like just the way he talks. . . . You can tell the confidence.

“Sometimes it’s ‘fake it ’til you make it.’ Sometimes you gotta fake it ’til you make it, man. I told him that before, too, in the locker room. I said, ‘Bro, if it’s not your strong suit to like just kinda be just loud,’ I said, ‘Just fake it, bro. The guys are watching, bro. You gotta fake it, bro. And you fake it and eventually become who you are, but just fake it ’til you make it, bro.'”

Melvin Gordon: Drew Lock needs to ignore his critics, believe in himself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

