Running back Melvin Gordon returned to the Chargers last Thursday and was in uniform for their game against the Dolphins last Sunday, but he didn’t play any snaps.

Gordon was active because the team was short on backs with Justin Jackson injured and he’s set to be active against the Broncos this Sunday as well. He’s also set to actually get on the field this time.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Gordon will be part of the game plan after only being available as an emergency option last weekend. Lynn didn’t get specific about Gordon’s role in that plan, but did say that he could start and won’t be giving the back 50 snaps.

“He’s definitely going to have a workload this week, but not too big. I want to work him in. I don’t want to overdo it,” Lynn said.

Austin Ekeler has been the lead back for the Chargers so far this season, but it appears he will be making room on the top line of the depth chart sooner rather than later.