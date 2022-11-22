Melvin Gordon is now a free agent.

After the Broncos cut Gordon on Monday, no one elected to claim Gordon off waivers. So, he’s now free to sign with any team.

Gordon rushed for 318 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per carry, in 10 games with six starts. he’s also caught 25 passes for 223 yards.

But it was Gordon’s fumbles that were his undoing with Denver. He had five of them this season, the latest of which was in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas.

A former first-round pick in 2015, Gordon signed with the Broncos as a free agent in 2020 after spending his first five seasons with the Chargers.

Melvin Gordon clears waivers, free to sign with any team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk