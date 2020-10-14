Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been cited for driving under the influence by the Denver Police Department.

Gordon was cited late Tuesday night per court and police documents obtained by Mike Klis of KUSA. He was also charged with going between 25 and 39 miles per hour above the speed limit.

Neither the team nor Gordon has commented on the incident yet. Gordon is subject to league discipline in addition to anything that happens via the legal system.

Gordon is set to be arraigned on Friday, November 13. The Broncos play in Las Vegas two days later.

The running back is in his first season with the Broncos and has run 65 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns through four games.

Melvin Gordon cited for DUI Tuesday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk