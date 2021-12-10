The Broncos have a couple of question marks at running back heading into the weekend.

Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable to play against the Lions due to hip and shoulder injuries. Gordon did not play last weekend, but has been a limited participant in practice this week.

Head coach Vic Fangio said that Mike Boone missed practice on Friday because he was sick and asked to be tested for COVID-19. There’s been no word that he tested positive, but his absence would make Gordon’s return to team with Javonte Williams all the more welcome for the Broncos.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb is also listed as questionable. He missed practice on Wednesday with ankle and shoulder injuries, but returned to the field on Thursday.

Defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) is the only other Broncos player listed as questionable this week.

Melvin Gordon, Bradley Chubb listed as questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk