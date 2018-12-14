Melvin Gordon apologizes if he cost you a loss in the fantasy football playoffs

Melvin Gordon might have helped you to your fantasy playoffs, but a knee injury has kept him out the past three games. (AP)

Melvin Gordon was a first-round pick in most fantasy leagues back in August. Gordon has had a good season and if you drafted him, there’s a decent chance you found yourself in the fantasy playoffs.

And if Gordon was your RB1, there’s a good chance you’ve been bounced from the fantasy football playoffs.

Gordon, the Los Angeles Chargers‘ star back, has missed the past three Chargers games. He injured his knee in Week 12. He had a chance to come back and play in Week 15, but the Chargers played it safe and held him out. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs anyway, in a thriller.

For fantasy players, Week 14 is the start of the playoffs in most leagues and Week 15 is the semifinals. Gordon understands if his injury cost you your fantasy season, and he apologized for it on Twitter.

Melvin Gordon has a message for fantasy owners

On Friday, Gordon posted a message to his Twitter account, showing he understands the plight of the fantasy owners who had to go through the first couple rounds of the playoffs without him.

To my fantasy owners …who lost without my help I’m sorry. Crunch time in these playoffs and I couldn’t come thru !! 😔😩 !! pic.twitter.com/vdwS6QPpiM — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) December 14, 2018





It’s a cool gesture. Many players are grumpy about fantasy sports, and that’s understandable. Go through any player’s mentions on social media and you’ll see some downright rude messages about how they wrecked someone’s fantasy team. Your fantasy team isn’t a professional athlete’s top priority.

But we’re seeing more players understand that they have a lot of fans due to fantasy. Someone might not be a Chargers fan, but a big Gordon fan because they drafted him and have watched him score 13 touchdowns for their team.

Gordon gets it. He feels your pain.

