Melvin Gordon among six Broncos who sat out Wednesday’s practice

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was one of six Broncos who didn’t practice Wednesday.

Gordon played only 26 of 62 offensive snaps Sunday.

The Broncos list him with shoulder and hip injuries. He was on the injury report with the shoulder injury the past two weeks but had full participation in all six of those practices in Weeks 11 and 12.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle/knee), tight end Eric Saubert (ankle), guard Dalton Risner (back), cornerback Ronald Darby (illness) and defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle) also missed Wednesday’s session.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he expects several of those players to return Thursday. Anderson, though, will miss 2-4 weeks with his injury, Fangio said.

Safety Kareem Jackson, who missed Sunday’s win over the Chargers, was a limited participant.

Tackle Bobby Massie, who has not played since Week 9, also practiced on a limited basis. Guard Quinn Meinerz (knee), linebacker Baron Browning (back), receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) were the others who were limited.

Tackle Garett Bolles, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list, is expected back to the team facility on Thursday. Bolles injured his ankle in Week 8, but Fangio expressed optimism that Bolles’ injury has healed.

Safety Caden Sterns (shoulder), nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (tibia) were listed as full participants Wednesday.

