Melo’s son Kiyan Anthony drops 42 points at NBPA Top 100 Camp

With his senior high school season ahead of him, Kiyan Anthony is making splashes in the summer youth basketball camps. Over the last couple of days, he has electrified the NBPA Top 100 camp with his scoring prowess, scoring a combined 77 points over Sunday and Monday.

First, he dropped 42 points in just 26 minutes of play, going 15-for-28 from the field and making four of the nine 3-pointers he attempted. Anthony also added seven rebounds and six assists, helping his team win 120-109.

On Saturday, Anthony scored 35 points, though not nearly as efficiently, needing 39 shot attempts to do so. He had three rebounds and one assist in the 116-106 loss.

.@kiyananthony was on 🔥 today at @Top100Camp. 42 points on 53% shooting. Been having a great spring/summer and continuing to ball out in Orlando pic.twitter.com/HBcgEAxQmB — XCCELERATED Sports Metrics (@XCCELERATEDSM) June 9, 2024

NBA Top 100 Camp day two stats pic.twitter.com/jginyNcSqz — 8Ballahoopinsider (@8Ballahoopinsi1) June 10, 2024

The National Basketball Players Association’s Top 100 Camp provides skill development, mentoring, and training opportunities for some of the nation’s top players.

Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, has put on a show. Listed as a four-star guard and the No. 38 overall player on the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-5 player was an important piece of Long Island Lutheran’s 2023-24 team.

He’ll look to take an even larger role in his final season in high school. If this camp is any indication, Anthony is ready to roll.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports