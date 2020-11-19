Melo to Charlotte Hornets | Dunk Bait

If you're looking for optimism about the severity of Klay Thompson's lower leg injury, you've come to the wrong place.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
Assigning grades to a draft that just happened is foolish. Today's reaches can become steals while sure bets can turn into misses. Let's try anyway.
We break down every pick and trade on draft night.
The New York Knicks waived veterans Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson and Wayne Ellington and declined their team option on Bobby Portis on Thursday, just a year after signing them in free agency. The Knicks signed all the veterans as part of a seven-player class in the summer of 2019.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
The Bogdanovic deal was a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Warriors still are on the hunt for a veteran center.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
C.D. Carter examines target data to see which defenses are most vulnerable to tight ends and pass-catching backs.
Atlanta was already pushing the limit of building-block bigs with John Collins and Clint Capela.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Although the Los Angeles Lakers made a pick, the NBA champions still essentially sat out draft night until it was over. The Lakers selected Jaden McDaniels with the 28th overall pick, but the University of Washington product is slated to end up in Minnesota after a pair of trades. The first deal brought speedy German guard Dennis Schroder to the Lakers from Oklahoma City in exchange for McDaniels' draft rights and swingman Danny Green.
It's up to the NFL how hard a line it wants to take with the latest Antonio Brown incident.
The 2016 draft-day trade between the Browns and Eagles that resulted in Carson Wentz has taken many twists and turns for Cleveland
Devin Dotson of Kansas and Killian Tillie of Gonzaga top the list.
Gary McCord will be on hand for The Match III: Champions for Change. He broke down the players and the course with Adam Schupak.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
The Warriors added the most talented big man in the draft Wednesday night.
Tiger Woods still has one tournament left this year that might feel as big as any to him. The PNC Championship announced Thursday that Woods will play with 11-year-old son Charlie in the tournament that has paired major champions with their sons since 1995, the year before the 44-year-old Woods turned pro. “I can't tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Woods said.