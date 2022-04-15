Melissa Stark replacing Michele Tafoya on Sunday Night Football

NBC Sports went to an audible on replacing Michele Tafoya as its sideline reporter on Sunday Night Football.

The New York Post reports Melissa Stark gets the nod and not Kathryn Tappen, who was the presumed favorite for the gig after filling in for Tafoya last year and working one sideline in the Super Bowl.

NEWS: Kathryn Tappen, already at NBC, was viewed as the favorite to replace Michele Tafoya on the SNF sideline, but it will be Melissa Stark, according to sources.https://t.co/aY82z6b98b — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 15, 2022

Stark will be another new face and voice on the team as Mike Tirico takes over play-by-play for the great Al Michaels.

Michaels has moved on to Amazon, where he will be the voice for its Thursday Night Football telecasts. Advantage, Amazon.

Stark has worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, NBC on The Today Show and NFL Network.