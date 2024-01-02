Melissa Hoskins' family 'utterly devastated' by death of Olympic cyclist

Melissa Hoskins (right) won team pursuit gold with Australia at the 2015 World Cycling Championships

The family of Melissa Hoskins say they are "utterly devastated" following the death of the Olympic cyclist.

The 32-year-old, who represented Australia at two Olympic Games, died after she was hit by a car on Saturday.

Hoskins' husband, fellow Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis, has reportedly been charged with causing her death.

In a statement, her parents, Peter and Amanda, and sister Jess said they had been "overwhelmed" by the "outpouring of sadness and support".

"Myself, Amanda, Jess and families are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened," they said.

"Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life.

"She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honour her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched."

They added: "In her short life, Melissa has had so many positive touch points in and around the world."

Hoskins became a world champion in the team pursuit in 2015 and raced at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

On Saturday she suffered serious injuries in the incident in Adelaide and later died in hospital.

South Australia Police confirmed a 33-year-old man had been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.

The police said the driver was known to Hoskins and had been released on bail until March.

Hoskins and Dennis married in 2018 and have two children.

Dennis, a stage winner at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, announced in February his decision to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Marne Fechner, the chief executive of AusCycling, paid tribute to Hoskins and said the sport's governing body in Australia would "determine an appropriate way to memorialise her and her contribution to our sport in the coming days".

Fechner added: "Melissa, a mother, daughter, and wife, was also a champion cyclist who thrilled and inspired us with her exquisite skills on the track and road.

"Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as the highlight of her career, but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around."