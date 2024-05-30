Melbourne Rebels lose Super Rugby license for next season because of financial difficulties
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne Rebels lose Super Rugby license for next season because of financial difficulties.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne Rebels lose Super Rugby license for next season because of financial difficulties.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Things are going great in Queens.
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Bennett missed last season and the Rams wouldn't say why.
Being an MLB umpire is a thankless job, both emotionally taxing and physically strenuous. But Hernández’s outwardly standoffish attitude and penchant for comically bad calls did him no favors.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Jauan Jennings has a new deal after playing a valuable role for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Skenes now has 30 strikeouts in 22 MLB innings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Front Row has been a two-car team since the start of the 2020 season.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Gobert again tangled with infamous NBA referee Scott Foster, and once again he comes out the poorer man — literally.
In a decades-long post-playing career as a broadcast analyst, Walton was rarely focused or even on topic. But he was never forgettable. And he was never uninspired.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.