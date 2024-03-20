Melania Trump is back, just in time to channel this summer’s Flash Florida style aesthetic

Elizabeth Taylor, Melania Trump and Maxine, Kristen Wiig's character in 'Palm Royale'

Put away your fur coats and slink off your leopard-print dresses, because as quickly as the “mob wife aesthetic” came to dominate fashion, a new “filthy rich fashion” trend has arrived in time for summer. I’m calling it “Florida Flash”.

Palm Royale, a new show from Apple TV+ set in 1969, has hit our screens at an apt moment; come to tap into the Palm Beach set’s Slim Aarons-inspired maximalist glamour, stay for a glimpse at what might be on the moodboards of the real-life super-rich names predicted to dominate summer 2024. Chief among those is Melania Trump, who emerged from Mar-a-Lago for the first time in months on Tuesday wearing an outfit that exuded modern Florida Flash.

Melania Trump stepped out to vote alongside her husband on Tuesday - Getty

Palm Royale, based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr & Mrs American Pie, centres on the social circle that gathers at “the most exclusive club in the world”. And if reviews have been lukewarm at best regarding the plotlines (“This is a drama that does and says nothing at all,” wrote The Telegraph’s Anita Singh), there’s no such disappointment with the costumes, which are a riot of bombastic colour and flamboyance – think Princess Margaret if she’d escaped to Miami rather than Mustique, Elizabeth Taylor at her most brash and bronzed, or one of Aarons’s seminal images of sunshine-soaked decadence come to life.

Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor: the new show's outfits channel Taylor at her most brash and bronzed, says Holt

“Palm Beach is a very synthetic environment where nobody is actually working with their hands or getting dirty,” explained the programme’s costume designer, Alix Friedberg, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “People are either swimming or golfing or in a tennis match. It’s that world of society.” Think The White Lotus rewound 50 years.

The costumes in' Palm Royale' do not disappoint - Erica Parise

When there’s little concession to practicality required, an attitude of brazen showiness that couldn’t be further from the whisper-it stealth wealth that ruled trends year last is the order of the day – loud, neon-splashed prints, hats with brims so wide they require two sunloungers and arm candy in every shade of the cocktail menu.

The queen bee of the Palm Royale is Evelyn, played by Allison Janney. “She’s really studied in terms of how she’s figured out that she’s at the top of the pyramid. We did her a lot in jewel tones, partially because she’s a redhead in the series and also because it’s regal,” noted Friedberg of a character who sounds like Florida’s answer to Margo Leadbetter. “Everything’s fabulous and chic – her sunglasses, her hat – and she floats into a room. There’s always an element… that’s quite bird-like about her. She’s aspirational for all the women.”

Evelyn, played by Allison Janney - Apple TV+

This description of Evelyn brings to mind that other Palm Beach resident who is back in the public eye. Trump stepped out to vote in the Florida primary wearing a dramatic white Alexander McQueen shirt dress adorned with a giant flower print, plus a Chanel handbag emphasising the message that understated and pared-back are not part of the Florida Flash dress code.

Melania Trump wore a white Alexander McQueen shirt dress adorned with a giant flower print - AP Photo

Another excellent example of Florida Flash from the former (and perhaps future) First Lady was the Gucci kaftan dress she wore to arrive back in the state after her husband left the White House in 2021. On reflection, she could have been heading straight to the Palm Royale (the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago club looks remarkably similar) from Air Force One to put her feet up by the pool.

Her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump has been holding the Florida Flash fort over on Instagram, where she regularly posts her Miami socialite looks; a candy-stripe ballgown one week, ultra-ladylike florals the next. Who knows how visible the Trump women will be during Donald’s re-election campaign, but their 2020s take on Palm Royale style still looms bright, whether you’re in camp Melania or not.

But what’s really fun about the Palm Royale series is the desire it might ignite in those of us emerging from winter to mine those specific retro references. “The big, bold, bright prints are really integral to the looks in the series, paired with white cat-eye sunglasses and some fun jewellery,” says Nicci de Vries, the founder of vintage and pre-loved label Second Stories. “l love these types of print, they just scream sunshine and optimism and are a bit boujie, which is why I think they have eternal appeal. They shout sun lotion and margaritas to me.”

Big, bold, bright prints are integral to the looks in the series - Erica Parise

You could achieve the look with new pieces from modern brands – see the shopping edit below, Boden has some particularly Palm Beach-tastic prints) – but there’s also a thrill in seeking out original Sixties and Seventies pieces to emulate the cast. In the US, the show has even partnered with preloved site The RealReal on a collection of 600 items that resemble the costumes.

“In the TV show they sourced rare vintage pieces from Courrèges, Givenchy, Chloé, Chanel, Christian Dior, Malcolm Starr and Emilio Pucci, which may seem unattainable, but I have previously got lucky and managed to find genuine Pucci at a reasonable price while sourcing,” explains de Vries. “Maybe surprisingly, one of the best vintage labels for a Pucci-type print at a snip of the price is vintage 1960s St Michael, I’ve got a shift dress in my collection that’s very Maxine [the character played by Kristen Wiig].”

Maxine, the character played by Kristen Wiig in 'Palm Royale' - Erica Parise

Palm Beach-based brand Lily Pulitzer epitomises the Palm Royale look, but de Vries suggests that labels including Peter Barron of London, DL Barron of London and French designer brand Leonard have a “very Pucci-esque look, but are less well-known now so often a little more affordable,” according to de Vries.

She also advises that, “Susan Small is worth looking at for some stunning 1960s embellished evening wear. It’s also worth remembering that many people still made their own clothing or went to small tailors in the late 1960s, so labels aren’t always the made thing to bank on, looking on eBay you could simply search ‘1960s dresses’.”

Not that the women of the Palm Royale would have been making their own.

