Mel Tucker's mission at Michigan State football: Build on Mark Dantonio's success

Antjuan Simmons barely could contain his excitement. The thought of Michigan State football finally taking the Spartan Stadium field again — after one of most uncertain offseasons in the sport's history — created as much enthusiasm for the MSU linebacker as the thought of finally getting to play for his new head coach:

Mel Tucker.

“He’s been everything we want in a coach,” Simmons said, “and plus some.”

The Tucker Era begins Saturday as the Spartans host Rutgers to kick off an eight-game conference-only schedule. It has been a daunting eight and a half months since Tucker was hired, filled with navigating the complexities of COVID-19 and having no spring practice. But now comes Tucker’s opportunity to take over at the place where his coaching career began and to follow the winningest head coach in program history — and build on that success.

“Changes can be uncomfortable. But we've told our players that they have to get comfortable being uncomfortable,” Tucker said Tuesday. “And so we've done that. Our players have embraced us, we've embraced them, we've connected with our players. We feel we feel very good about the process.”

Replacing a legend

It is important to understand what Mark Dantonio inherited vs. what he leaves for Tucker.

The Spartans spent 40 years mired in mediocrity, with occasional sparks of competitiveness, after becoming a national powerhouse in the 1950s and '60s. Duffy Daugherty’s final few years after the 1966 national championship — a season that included the legendary 10-10 tie with Notre Dame — triggered the erosion, with scandals hampering Denny Stolz and limiting Darryl Rogers, who won a share of the 1978 Big Ten title but could not go to the Rose Bowl due to sanctions.

George Perles brought stability in the 1980s and took MSU back to a Rose Bowl after winning the 1987 Big Ten title, but his program took a nosedive after sharing the 1990 conference championship. Nick Saban resurrected the Spartans before leaving for LSU. But MSU bottomed out as Bobby Williams and John L. Smith struggled to field competitive teams in the early 2000s.

Enter Dantonio, who arrived in late 2006 with talk of competing for Big Ten and national titles. What seemed to be nominal promises of a new coach came to fruition. MSU earned a share of the 2010 Big Ten title, earned a spot in the inaugural conference championship game in 2011, then won it outright in 2013 and 2015. The Spartans returned to the Rose Bowl and won it in 2014. They followed that by winning the 2015 Cotton Bowl Classic in the first year of the New Year's Six bowl arrangement, then earned a spot in the 2016 College Football Playoff the following season.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told The Columbus Dispatch in February that Dantonio was “one of the best tacticians in the game of football that I ever coached against.”

“Arguably the greatest era of Michigan State football — the modern era — is Mark Dantonio’s,” Meyer said.

But MSU quickly went stagnant. The Spartans nosedived to 3-9 the season after reaching the playoff — the only time Dantonio did not make a bowl game in his tenure. After a surprising 10-3 season in 2017, the Spartans finished 7-6 in each of the past two seasons as injuries mounted. The energy from a fanbase that had watched the Spartans blossom for much of the early part of the decade had slipped into a malaise.

“I'm always excited about the future, to be honest with you. I always look forward to the next challenge, next goal in your life, bringing people with you,” Dantonio said after the Spartans beat Wake Forest at the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 27. “I think that's something that you always do. I think that's a natural progression for every football coach or every CEO maybe in the country: What's next?”

