How Mel Tucker's lack of sleep paid off in a 'really remarkable' recruiting class of 2022

EAST LANSING — When Mel Tucker became Michigan State football’s head coach on Feb. 12, 2020, he planned to “sleep fast” and begin building his program.

That came a little more than a week after national signing day that year. Flash forward to Tuesday night, and Tucker summoned up that late-night energy yet again to continue to construct his second full recruiting class.

And he compared the job he and his staff are doing this week to, of all things, accountants during tax season.

“I wasn't up all night, I don't think. I took a nap, I slept fast,” he joked as he unveiled his 26 players who signed letters of intent Wednesday at the start of the 72-hour early signing period. “Just a little shuteye. There's not a lot of time to sleep right about now.”

No one should be sleeping on the Spartans right about now, either.

Mel Tucker discusses his Michigan State football team, Dec. 13, 2021, a few weeks ahead of the Peach Bowl game.

Tucker has so far assembled a group of 22 high schoolers, including three reeled in late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and four transfers for 2022, the latest being impact defensive end Khris Bogle from Florida. Twelve of the newcomers, including all the transfers, plan to enroll next month for MSU’s spring semester and offseason conditioning and practices.

MSU’s class ranks No. 21 nationally and fifth in the Big Ten in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. Mark Dantonio's best class came in 2016; that year's group ranked No. 17, and was Dantonio's only top-20 class.

“I think you had some signs this was possible with the way they closed last year's class, but Michigan State's staff and Mel Tucker and this group have really, quickly made themselves into a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail,” 247 Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu said. “No recruitment is ever really done with them it seems.”

The early period closes Friday, and the traditional signing period opens again Feb. 2 and runs through April 1.

“Recruiting is fluid,” Tucker said. “And with the transfer portal and then the second signing day that first Wednesday in February, this thing goes all the way until June actually, with the transfers when they get here and when they start classes.

“This is the lion's share of the group, the bulk of the group. There may be a little bit of a drip-drip as we go, all the way up into our summer program.”

The Spartans did miss out on two coveted prospects Wednesday afternoon.

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, who put MSU in his final two after a strong late push by Tucker and his assistants, decided to uphold his commitment to Kentucky. Goodwin complimented Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic during his announcement but said he wanted to stay closer to his home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield from Lewisville, Texas, who recently decommitted from the University of Texas, also decided to stay in his home state, picking Baylor over the Spartans.

Houston City #1 Caleb Coley runs the ball during their game against Evans high school at Evans on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Evans defeated Houston 19-10.

However, MSU added two players on signing day in cornerback Caleb Coley and and defensive lineman Zion Young. Those two — along with safety Malcom Jones, who committed to MSU late Tuesday night — are from Georgia, giving Tucker seven players from the state where he and the 10th-ranked Spartans will face No. 12 Pitt in Dec. 30's Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Tucker was defensive coordinator at Georgia from 2016-18 and has targeted the state as a primary recruiting territory for MSU.

“Recruiting, a lot of it is about relationships, and especially when players are going a significant distance away from home,” he said. “So the high school coaches, folks around the program and the parents want to know that they can trust you with their kids, their sons, especially far away from home.

“I spent three years in the state at UGA, and you build relationships, you gain a reputation, people kind of know what you're all about. And then they say, 'Hey, I know Mel, we can trust Mel. He's gonna do what he says he's going to do. He's a good coach, he's gonna develop the players and treat them right.' And so they feel comfortable with us.”

Tucker's connections with coaches in Georgia, and his staff's in other areas around the country, have been vital in his first two recruiting cycles, especially with the pandemic-induced recruiting restrictions. The Spartans landed five four-star recruits in the class, four of them from in-state: defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (Essexville Garber), safeties Dillon Tatum (West Bloomfield) and Jaden Mangham (Birmingham Groves) and wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. (Dearborn Fordson). The other, quarterback Katin Houser from St. John Bosco in California, committed to MSU and then improved into a four-star over the summer.

St. John Bosco (California) quarterback Katin Houser, a three-star recruit for 2022, committed to Michigan State on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy Katin Houser on Twitter)

Tucker said getting players to visit Spartan Stadium and see the renewed vigor in person helped this fall. He also called being able to get back on the road and visit prospects and their parents at home “invaluable.”

Trieu agreed.

“I think you have to be really happy the way this class has gone,” Trieu said. “I think you still have to consider that it's only their second year, and they've only been able to host recruits on campus for so long. They've only just been able to get back on the road and have guys come to camp. So, and I think when you consider all of that, to sign one of the highest-ranked classes in the Internet era is really remarkable. “

Tucker harkened back to his first month on the job, when he worked late to put together his initial staff in short order to prepare for a spring practice that, a month later, got canceled due to the pandemic. He said he put the same premium now on players wanting to be at MSU as he did then with the assistant coaches he brought to East Lansing.

“I didn't want to have to twist guys' arms to be here. And so everyone on our staff really wants to be here, wants to be a Spartan. It's the same thing in recruiting. Obviously, we're in competition for players, and in the competition, a great deal is about comparison. So obviously we have to fight and out-recruit folks. But at the end of the day, they have to want to be here. Their values have to align with our values, and they can see where coming to Michigan State will be beneficial for them on and off the field. And so every one of these guys feels that way about Michigan State.”

West Bloomfield’s Dillon Tatum returns a kickoff in the Lakers’ season opener against Rochester Adams on Aug. 27, 2021. Tatum, a running back, is being recruited as a defensive back, but really gets a rush from kick returns.

It was clear Tucker put a premium on size, with 10 players 6-foot-4 or taller. And he said he and his assistants plan to remain on the lookout for the other open spots —the Spartans can bring in 32 players, with seven of those spots flexible to replace outbound portal players.

Because, as he said, the available pool of players is fluid, ever evolving between the portal and decommitments. Which doesn’t leave much time for rest.

“It's been very, very, very busy. A lot of long days and long nights. But it pays off,” Tucker said. “Recruiting is the lifeblood of the organization. And good players make you make a good coach.”

