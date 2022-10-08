Mel Tucker wearing special shoes in support of Title IX

Prior to Michigan State’s contest with Ohio State, Holly Rowe of ESPN went to talk to Mel Tucker about the shoes he was going to be wearing on the sidelines for the game.

This is incredible! Thank you Mel Tucker ⁦@MSU_Football⁩ head coach with a special message today! Supporting women. Been fighting forever to be seen in football, this means a lot to me. #37words pic.twitter.com/DnI6LLHuFr — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 8, 2022

Tucker’s shoes are in honor of Title IX and the aniversary of it, showing support to the movement of including women in sports.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Football!

Michigan State football WR no longer with program

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire