Mel Tucker wants Michigan State football's focus on Indiana, not a bowl berth

EAST LANSING — To borrow from Mel Tucker, November is a month for Michigan State football to keep choppin’.

Through cold weather. Through the injuries and suspensions. Through the ups and downs that took the Spartans from a four-game losing streak at one point to back-to-back wins the past two weeks.

And without worry about needing one win in the final two weeks to achieve bowl eligibility for the second straight season.

“We just want to honor our seniors by playing as hard as we can and giving them the best chance to finish strong,” Tucker said Monday during his weekly news conference. “But certainly, our guys are just focused on this next game. That's what's most important right now.”

Michigan State players celebrate after defeating Rutgers in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 27-21.

MSU (5-5, 3-4) hosts Indiana at noon Saturday for the Spartans’ final home game of the season. Tucker’s team has won three of its last four to get to the brink of the program’s 14th postseason berth in the past 16 seasons.

All offseason and into preseason camp, MSU players and coaches openly set their goal of competing for a national championship this fall. That dream vanished before September ended. And by October, following the loss at Michigan, it appeared the Spartans’ season might be done by the end of November.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK:MSU should try to keep run game going all the way to bowl eligibility

RAINER SABIN:QB play has been lackluster for Michigan, Michigan State

Instead, with the upset win at Illinois and Saturday’s 27-21 victory over Rutgers, MSU enters its final games with the Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6) preparing to clinch another month of practice and a bowl bid. Indiana has lost seven straight games and is among the worst teams in the country on both sides of the ball.

“Every win's a big win. There's no there's no gimmies,” said linebacker Cal Haladay, who on Monday was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after getting 19 tackles against Rutgers. “You gotta treat everything like it's national championship. You gotta prepare like that. And I think that this is a big win, and we got some momentum going in the past two weeks. I think that'll just hopefully translate and keep rolling.”

Story continues

The Spartans wrap up the regular season with another significant test Nov. 26 at No. 12 Penn State, which makes the Indiana game almost a de facto must-win to ensure it clinches a bowl berth. Yet Tucker emphasized that he feels the Hoosiers are “one of the most physical teams you’re gonna see in the conference.” And he told his team that needs to be their primary concern this week.

“We talked this morning about not really talking about becoming bowl eligible,” he said. “We're just focused on playing our best game of the season, our best 60 (minutes) of complementary football and focus on what it takes to be able to get what we want on Saturday. And that's the process.

Michigan State Mel Tucker yells instructions during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won, 27-21.

“We're not focused on outcome, we're really focusing on the day-to-day process of stacking days and what we have to do each and every day to prepare, the required work and then the unrequired work on and off the field. We have a very narrow focus. We can't get ahead of ourselves.”

MORE FROM SOLARI:MSU's response to adversity puts it on cusp of bowl, bodes well for future

The Spartans got shut out by Indiana, 24-0, at Spartan Stadium during Tucker’s debut season in 2020, but MSU reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon last season with a 20-15 victory that might have been one of its toughest tests during the 11-2 campaign.

While the Hoosiers’ issues at quarterback have trickled throughout the team, none of that matters to Tucker. He wants his players to keep focusing on getting better, individually and collectively, and let the rest take care of itself.

“When guys do that, they start to see improvement in themselves in practice and on film. And then they can have confidence going into the games and go into the game and make plays,” he said. “It's kind of like a snowball effect.”

Suspension update

Despite the University of Michigan Police Department announcing Saturday it has sent its findings to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday, Tucker said he has no new information on the case and the internal suspensions remain "day to day."

Eight players remain suspended indefinitely and have missed MSU’s past two games since the Oct. 29 altercation inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, Malcom Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young.

Tucker was asked Monday if he is “at all frustrated with how long the investigation has taken.”

“I don't judge it good or bad, right or wrong. It just is what it is,” he said. “Based on the information we have, we're gonna decide what we need to do next and we're focused on this game that's coming up.”

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

Next up: Hoosiers

Matchup: Michigan State (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (3-7, 1-6).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network; WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 10½.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mel Tucker: Michigan State football's focus on Indiana, not bowl bid