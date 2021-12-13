Mel Tucker uncertain if Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III will play in Peach Bowl

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
EAST LANSING — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker said he is unsure if Kenneth Walker III will play in the Peach Bowl 2021 vs. the Pitt Panthers.

The junior — who was named Walter Camp Player of the Year, Big Ten running back of the year and the Doak Walker Award winner — battled a left ankle injury late in the season that hampered him in the Spartans' 56-7 loss at Ohio State on Nov. 20. He bookended his season-low six carries for 25 yards with career-high 30-carry performances of 143 yards against Maryland on Nov. 13 and 138 yards against Penn State on Nov. 27.

"I'm uncertain about him," Tucker said Monday during MSU's Peach Bowl news conference at Spartan Stadium. "I know he's been battling through some things, so we'll just have to continue to monitor it. But he's not the only one. I mean, it's a fluid situation. We're going to get as many guys prepared and ready to go as we possibly can."

CHRIS SOLARI: How MSU's Kenneth Walker III earned my Heisman Trophy vote

Michigan State&#39;s Kenneth Walker III rushes for a touchdown against Penn State&#39;s Jaquan Brisker during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III rushes for a touchdown against Penn State's Jaquan Brisker during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing.

The 10th-ranked Spartans (10-2) face No. 12 Pitt (11-2) at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 on ESPN.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Walker, a native of Arlington, Tennessee, ranks second in the Football Bowl Subdivision and first among Power Five players with both 1,636 rushing yards and a 136.3 yards-per-game average, and his 18 rushing touchdowns rank eighth in the country. He is fourth in single-season MSU history in rushing yards, one behind Javon Ringer’s 1,637 in 2008, and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

[ Michigan State vs. Pitt Panthers predictions: Get ready for Peach Bowl classic ]

Walker said after the Spartans' 30-27 win over the Nittany Lions to close the regular season that he planned to play in whatever bowl game his team received.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mel Tucker uncertain if MSU's Kenneth Walker will play in Peach Bowl

