Mel Tucker suspended without pay amid sexual harassment allegations | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss reports that Mel Tucker is the subject of a Title IX investigation due to sexual harassment claims made by an anti-rape activist, and talk about if Tucker has any future with the Spartans after bring suspended without pay.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Mel Tucker, what are you doing? We had enough stuff for this podcast. I don't even know where to start with this-- the allegations and the investigation. They are-- Brenda Tracy was a rape survivor from-- involving football players back in the day. She now is a highly respected lecturer and teacher, goes around and talks to football teams how not to do this, prevention, awareness, all the different things, right? This is pretty well known person in college football.

She has alleged-- clearly, they had an inappropriate relationship. Mel Tucker is married. He's also the head football coach. He's also hiring her at times and not hiring-- he admits hitting the transfer portal on a phone call. There's all sorts of admissions of things.

There's going to be a final Title IX hearing in October. We can only really detail what we know at this point, and that's that there is clearly an inappropriate relationship. There's all these details that came out courtesy of "USA Today." Dan Murphy, ESPN, reported later on Sunday that the school, Haller and those, did not know any of the details.

They knew there was a complaint and an investigation, but everything was kept very quiet in this process. They did not know the details of what had gone. On once they found out, boom, here we have the suspension.

PAT FORDE: That is never going to stay quiet, so it wouldn't have made sense for Michigan State to go into this thing thinking, well, as long as it doesn't come out, nobody's going to know. That never would have made sense. So I don't believe, you know, Michigan State was trying to hide something, per se.

Now, we get a little bit more logic, I guess, behind why they didn't do anything in the pre-season or the first two weeks of the season-- because they might not have known much until they read the "USA Today" story either, at which point you do have to do what they do-- did-- which is to suspend him without pay, and move forward with this, and see what comes out of the hearing. And, boy, the problem for Mel Tucker-- I mean, even, like, if his side of the story is the truth, and we really don't know, but even if it is, I just don't know how you piece things back together as the coach at Michigan State after this.

ROSS DELLENGER: I thought it was kind of interesting, like, in this case, unlike a lot of other sexual assault kind of harassment cases, the victim was identified because the victim was OK, Brenda Tracy, with being identified and being written about. If she wasn't OK with that, I wonder what happened? You know, I wonder if this ever gets out and if Michigan State's administration ever learns about it, since we just learned that Title IX investigations are closed to his-- Mel Tucker's bosses.

So I guess it would come out in October, but it's wild that we're completing week two and that it comes out now. It's just-- yeah, college football, it never ceases to amaze.