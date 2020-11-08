Mel Tucker sounding more like Nick Saban as Michigan State football's schedule stiffens

IOWA CITY, Iowa —We can all agree that 2020 has been,to use a family-friendly word, unpredictable.

Mel Tucker’s first season as Michigan State football's head coach is just a product of the times, giving Spartan fans expletive-inducing mood swings. One week there's shock, one week there's exuberance, the next week there's pure anger.

Following Saturday’s 49-7 blowout loss at Iowa, Tucker, despite his commitment to neutral thinking, is right there with them in their unhappiness. And he should be after watching his offense struggle to block and protect the ball, his defense get blown apart at the line of scrimmage and his special teams allow a punt return touchdown and yield critical field position at Kinnick Stadium all afternoon.

“Collectively, we have to play better,” Tucker said. “Totally unacceptable in terms of the performance. Our standard is higher, OK, much (higher) than what we what we've shown.”

Tucker’s voice cracked in frustration while answering 18-plus minutes of questions, his cadence sounding much like Nick Saban’s when he gets upset with a team — all the way down to the repeated use of “OK” while hammering home his points.

And Saban during his five seasons as head coach in East Lansing used “OK” a lot, particularly when a big win would be followed with an even more inexplicable loss.

The 1997 season began with a 5-0 start before Chris Gardner’s blocked field-goal attempt against a hapless Northwestern team sent the Spartans into a tailspin. The Spartans ended up 7-5.

The following year was more of a roller coaster: MSU lost to Colorado State and Oregon to open the 1998 season, beat Notre Dame, lost at Michigan and Minnesota before going to Columbus and shocking No. 1 Ohio State. The next week? A home loss to Purdue and Drew Brees. Saban was left without a bowl berth and a 6-6 record after blowing out Illinois at home and getting blown out at Penn State to close the season.

Saban’s disposition after that Purdue game, in particular, was similar to Tucker’s Saturday, as he smacked the podium the same way MSU linebacker Antjuan Simmons hit a helpless table at Iowa during his interview.

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans talks to his team during a timeout in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 7, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. More

“It's very frustrating and very disappointing for our players and for our coaches that we couldn't finish this game,” Saban said that day.

Even Saban’s best MSU team (1999, finished 10-2) that beat Michigan to No. 5 in the polls got blasted the next two weeks by a combined score of 92-38. He said then his team did not handle the spotlight well.

“These guys are young guys. Some of them are 18 and 19 years old. They really don't have the maturity to handle the attention that they get,” Saban said 21 years ago. “It impedes their ability to mature as players because they start to think they are better than they are.”

Tucker’s present frustration, similar to Saban’s back then, is borne out of frustration at seeing regression instead of improvement. Ultimately, that is what he demands as a new coach, to see progress in his process.

Like other programs, Tucker and MSU won’t say who isn't playing for COVID-19 reasons — either having contracted it and being in isolation or sitting out in quarantine due to contact tracing — or which players are suffering from football-related injuries. So it is difficult trying to discern whether their depth is that bad or if the position room has been gutted by injury or illness.

A third of the way through the season, the Spartans know their next five opponents and also have the ninth game against whichever Big Ten West team aligns with their spot in the East standings. A bowl game remains possible but there is a dwindling number of spots available due to cancellations.

