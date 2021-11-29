Mel Tucker shook Michigan State football's snow globe to make ordinary to extraordinary

EAST LANSING — Of all the plays Jayden Reed made for Michigan State football, falling on that final onside kick Saturday meant everything.

A perfect moment to encapsulate everything the Spartans have done the past three months.

“We practice it all the time, but I never really get a shot at it,” Reed said after No. 13 MSU’s 30-27 victory over Penn State. “I was excited. I actually wanted them to kick it my way, because sometimes I don't succeed in practice. But I fight every day. And every time we do it, my goal is to never mess up.”

Jayden Reed #1 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates the Michigan State Spartans win against Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

All of the unknowns after an unprecedented offseason of roster reconfiguration by Mel Tucker, MSU blossomed into an unbelievable turnaround story, making Tucker the fastest coach in school history to 10 wins and just the fourth to do it.

Duffy Daugherty. Nick Saban. Mark Dantonio. And now Tucker, who on Wednesday affirmed his commitment to the Spartans by signing a 10-year, $95 million contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

MSU took a chance on Tucker when it hired him in 2020, just one season into his collegiate head coaching career and coming off a 5-7 record at Colorado in 2019. Two years into his new job, the Spartans are hoping they did enough to secure a New Year’s Six bowl invitation — a fascinating and rapid ascent from last year’s 2-5 season sparked by both the newcomers like Kenneth Walker III and growth from Dantonio-era holdovers.

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Brandon Wright #26 and Jacub Panasiuk #96 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrate against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

“I can't say enough about this group — this group of guys, this group of coaches. It's a really special group, and it's an honor and privilege to work with them,” Tucker said. “They're resilient, they fight like heck out there, and you can tell they play for each other. It's important to them. ... I'm very grateful to be to be a head coach for this group of guys, and this is a special place.

“We know we're not done yet. We got one more.”

The Spartans, who improved to 10-2, wrote off the pundits who wrote them off before the season and didn’t think they could win more than four games.

They showed the college football world how to navigate the transfer portal and make it work to hasten improvements.

They proved the rebuild wasn’t that far off.

And they showed the 56-7 blowout a week earlier at Ohio State did not fully display the type of team they have been this season. That bounce-back resiliency Tucker discovered in them early.

“The championship goal is now gone,” quarterback Payton Thorne said Saturday, “but we just came together and said, 'We still got a lot to play for.'”

And Tucker and the Spartans have done so with a vitality and resolve that has created a new kind of energy around the football program. It feels like a hope and promise within the fan base and donors similar to the early years of Tom Izzo’s success at Breslin Center, when he went from two National Invitation Tournament appearances his first two seasons to the Final Four in his fourth season and a national title in his fifth.

Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans and Payton Thorne #10 embrace after the win against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Saturday’s snow globe scene — capped by Reed, Walker and others diving across the field and making snow angels before celebrating the win with the hardy student section that braved the elements — proved a picturesque coda to the mesmerizing turnaround season. It began with Tucker wearing a straw hat in the sweltering August heat, preaching the same things he did while still thawing from the icy mix of Saturday’s final game that delivered MSU’s first perfect home record since 2015.

Tucker shattered the Spartans' stasis of the previous three seasons and shook them into something extraordinary to watch this fall.

“It may not sink into them in the now. But as time passes and they look back, they'll say, 'Man, we had a really solid year. We did some special things and helped lay a foundation for the future that really shifted culture and really cemented that culture.' Because that out there, that was hard work, mental toughness, a sense of urgency, attention to detail, teamwork. That's what you saw out there, and that's what we're all about here. Each and every day.”

And what Tucker hopes is a springboard for his ultimate prize: bringing a national championship back to MSU for the first time in more than a half-century.

