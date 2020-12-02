Mel Tucker preparing Michigan State football to face Ohio State

The Associated Press

No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the league shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Fighting Irish and No. 4 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19. The ACC announced Notre Dame's game against Wake Forest, which was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed in late September, will not be played. Notre Dame holds all possible tiebreakers over title game contenders Clemson (8-1, 7-1) and Miami (7-1, 6-1) even if it loses to Syracuse.