Mel Tucker: Michigan State football CB Charles Brantley made ‘really good decision’ to withdraw name from transfer portal

When speaking at the National College Showcase prospects camp at Wayne State in Detroit on Thursday, Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker discussed the decision by his cornerback Charles Brantley, the lone starter returning this year at that position, to withdraw his name from the NCAA transfer portal and return to MSU:

“Obviously he’s still developing as a player,” Tucker said. “We really like him as a young man. We put a lot of work into him, invest a lot of time in him and he’s progressing on and off the field. I’m just really happy about the decision he made and I think it was a mature decision and a good choice.”

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire