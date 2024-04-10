Mel Kiper's new mock draft projects three trades for QBs. Here's how he drafts for the Bears

Mel Kiper's new mock draft projects three trades for QBs. Here's how he drafts for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're approaching the two-week mark until the 2024 NFL Draft, which promises to be a roller coaster event, including two Bears draft picks in the top 10.

Recently, ESPN's Mel Kiper posted another mock draft. In this one, he projects three trades in the first two rounds for quarterback-hungry teams, based on conversations he's had with NFL brass, according to the story.

Those trades include the Vikings trading with the Chargers for the No. 5 pick, where the Bears' NFC Great North foe draft Illinois native and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy; the Giants trading up in the second round to grab Oregon's Bo Nix; the Rams also move up in the second round for Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

Here's how he drafts for the Bears, who he has staying at the No. 1 and No. 9 picks.

No. 1 Pick: Caleb Williams - QB, USC

"I don't think we need to spend much time debating the direction the Bears will go here. Justin Fields is gone, and Williams is the clear best quarterback in this class. With Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Cole Kmet as his top three targets, he's going to have a chance to hit the ground running in a way that Bryce Young just couldn't in Carolina last season.

"Williams is a supreme talent with top-tier arm strength, accuracy and improvisational skills in and outside the pocket. Chicago doesn't have a second-round pick as a result of its trade for edge rusher Montez Sweat in October, so it has to add a high-ceiling starter with the No. 9 selection.

"The question is: Will it go with help for Williams on offense or an edge rusher to play on the other side of Sweat?"

No. 9 Pick: Rome Odunze - WR, Washington

"This would be a dream scenario for the Bears, right? They would be adding an elite wideout on a rookie contract to play with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore, and they wouldn't have to move up from No. 9 to do it. Remember that Allen is a free agent in 2025, so wide receiver is a bigger need for Chicago than it might seem. The 6-3 Odunze was a nightmare for defenses to deal with in college. He had 92 catches last season, 23 of which came on vertical routes, the most in the FBS, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

"If the Bears pass on a wideout, look for them to target an edge rusher. Laiatu Latu (UCLA) and Jared Verse (Florida State) are next up in my rankings."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.