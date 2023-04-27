Mel Kiper's final 2023 Mock Draft has Bears picking an offensive tackle

Mel Kiper's final mock draft has Bears picking an OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In his final mock of the 2023 the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Chicago Bears selecting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson, Jr.

Johnson is a popular pick for the Bears in final mocks, the player most frequently mocked to the Bears.

"Chicago might be hoping (Georgia defensive tackle Jalen) Carter falls here; remember when we thought it might take him at No. 1 overall? Instead, the Bears could pivot to offensive tackle and take the top lineman. We could see a run on tackles in the teens," Kiper wrote.

Kiper's ESPN colleague Todd McShay mocked Carter to the Bears and reported there is buzz around the pick.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer does a mock draft based on sourcing rather than his own analysis, and he has the Bears drafting Johnson. Which makes you wonder whose reporting is more accurate.

It's worth noting Breer's final mock draft came out on Monday while McShay's came out on Thursday morning, and information could've changed.

"Deep down, I think Johnson will go higher than this (you might be able to flip-flop this pick with the Raiders’ pick). But this, at least in my mind, would be the floor for Johnson, a high-character, tall, long 21 year old who looks like he came off a left tackle assembly line," Breer wrote. "While he needs to get stronger, he’s young and will have time to do it, and so the ceiling is really high."

NBC Sports' Peter King also mocked Johnson to the Bears.

Breer's mock draft is notable for two reasons. First, it's based entirely on his sourcing rather than his own analysis. Second, last year Breer's mock draft was the most accurate mock according to Fantasy Pros.

