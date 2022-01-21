Mel Kiper has two Ohio State players in his NFL mock draft 1.0

Get ready. You are going to start to see a slew of NFL mock drafts for the upcoming 2022 spectacle because the college football season is over and the NFL playoffs are starting to wind down.

One of the godfathers of the NFL draft is none other than ESPN’s Mel Kiper. And, as a sign of the time of year it is, Kiper has just released (subscription required) his first mock for the 2022 NFL draft first round. And, if it’s an NFL draft, that means there are sure to be some Ohio State players involved.

According to Kiper, he believes that two OSU players will hear their names called on day one, and he’s gone as far as picking which team will add a little scarlet and gray to the day.

Here are the two players that Mel Kiper has going in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

NEXT … One of a dynamic duo of wide receivers

No. 13 – Cleveland Browns | WR, Garrett Wilson

WATCH: Garrett Wilson takes it to the house against Purdue

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5)celebrates the long catch during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

What Kiper Says

“This was a pretty easy pick for me, because the Browns should take the best receiver left on the board. If they really are committed to Baker Mayfield for 2022 (and beyond), they should get their quarterback some help, because this is now two straight seasons in which they’ve trotted out a subpar receiving corps for the second half of the season.

“Wilson, who caught 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021, can play outside or in the slot. He’s a great route runner who can also run away from defensive backs after the catch. And the Buckeyes star doesn’t have to go too far if Cleveland takes him.”

NEXT … Another wide receiver?

No. 19 – Philadelphia Eagles | WR, Chris Olave

DISPATCH: Chris Olave confirms he will not play in the Rose Bowl

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

What Kiper Says

“Let’s finish out the Eagles’ picks with another wider receiver, which would make back-to-back-to-back drafts that Philly went wideout in Round 1. This is still an issue, though. DeVonta Smith had a good rookie season and looks to be the clear No. 1, but 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor underwhelmed and might never be more than a decent third option. Going back to the 2019 draft, the Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Round 2, but he has just 16 catches over three seasons. Jalen Hurts has to get some more help.

“Olave was a touchdown machine at Ohio State — he had 35 in four seasons — and he’s one of the best deep threats in this class. At 6-foot-1, he can play inside or outside. He’s a player who looks better and better when you watch all of his snaps in a game, because even if he didn’t catch 10 passes, he was always open.”

List

Latest USA TODAY mock NFL draft has two Ohio State players going in first round

Two Ohio State players included in USA TODAY's latest NFL mock draft

List

Three Ohio State football players appear in Todd McShay's updated top 32 NFL draft prospects

Three Ohio State players appear in Todd McShay's 2022 NFL draft top 32

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.