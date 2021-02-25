Mel Kiper’s trade-happy mock draft has Bengals stand still for a special prospect

How badly do the Cincinnati Bengals need help in the trenches in front of Joe Burrow?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. just did a mock draft where he finally decided to predict trades instead of a typical mock.

And the Bengals didn’t trade back, instead opting to let Oregon tackle Penei Sewell fall right into their laps:

“No team in the top 10 has a clearer need than the Bengals’ hole at tackle. They have to keep quarterback Joe Burrow on his feet. Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season, is my No. 2 prospect overall. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner has everything teams want in a franchise left tackle. Even though he didn’t play last season, his tape from the previous two years is enough to make him the top tackle in this class. Cincinnati could get a 10-year starter.”

How is this made possible? In the mock, Atlanta moves up to No. 2 in order to land its next franchise passer. The Miami Dolphins then take DeVonta Smith and the New York Jets, after moving down, take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

That leaves Sewell for the Bengals. Traditionally, most experts seem to think Sewell is too good to fall to five now. But as always, a quarterback rush tends to change things in a hurry.

Either way, the Bengals won’t complain if Sewell takes a fall, almost no matter what they do in free agency. Burrow is priority No. 1 and if Kiper ends up correct, it’s mission accomplished for the offseason.

