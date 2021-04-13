Mel Kiper throws the Lions a serious 2-round curveball in his latest mock

Perhaps the most well-known NFL draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN is always provocative. In his latest mock draft, Kiper took the provocation to a new level for Detroit Lions fans with his second-round projection for the team.

Kiper colored within the lines with his first Lions pick. At No. 7 overall he projected LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase. While it might not happen, Chase is certainly a plausible candidate worthy of strong consideration by Lions GM Brad Holmes at that spot.

Then came the second round. Kiper went way off the beaten path to project Buffalo EDGE Malcolm Koonce to the Lions with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about Koonce,

Koonce is a natural pass-rusher who had 14 sacks over the past two seasons. He has great length and can be disruptive as a situational edge defender. He’s being underrated in the lead-up to this draft, but I love his tape.

Despite Kiper’s optimism, it’s a massive reach by draft standards. Koonce is the No. 33 EDGE defender in the rankings from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He’s the No. 166 overall player in The Draft Network’s current big board. Perhaps most condemning, Kiper’s own network at ESPN ranks Koonce as the 26th-best defensive end prospect in the draft.

I included Koonce as the seventh-round prospect in a “pass rusher for every round” piece at Browns Wire over the weekend. That seems more like the range where Koonce will be drafted, but crazy things certainly do happen in draft season.