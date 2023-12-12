Mel Kiper thinks Jayden Daniels could leap up the NFL draft boards

Last Saturday, LSU’s star quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

He was the best college football player in the country this year. In 12 games this year, Daniels had 3,812 yards passing for 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He had a 72.2% completion percentage as well as 1,134 yards rushing for 10 touchdowns.

As Daniels prepares himself for a decision on whether or not he will play in the Tigers bowl game against Wisconsin and as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft, where does Mel Kiper think he stands on the board? Caleb Williams seems to be the hot commodity as far as NFL scouts are concerned. Has that changed?

“This is a monumental leap,” Kiper said, per On3. “Can he get over Drake Maye … Now you think about Caleb Williams, I think it’s pretty locked in. He’s gonna be the first quarterback off the board. Could he challenge, to your point Booger, to be the No. 2 quarterback? Yes, he could because I know the more you watch, and we know about dual threat quarterbacks and when you see Lamar Jackson doing as John Harbaugh said he’s unique to the position, Jayden Daniels brings that same type as Randall Cunningham as who Herm compared him to.”

Daniels has moved up to No. 8 overall on Kiper’s big board as we begin to think about draft day.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire