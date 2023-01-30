Mel Kiper thinks Bears’ trade for Chase Claypool will pay off

The Bears made a move for the future when they acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the trade deadline in November. But, all things considered, it’s not a trade that looks good right now.

Chicago gave up their 2023 second-round pick — now the 32nd selection, given the Dolphins forfeited their first-rounder — to the Steelers. Oh, and they gave that up for a wideout that had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games for the Bears last year.

But if you ask ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, he’s one of the few that actually approves of Chicago’s trade for Claypool.

“Claypool is a solid player,” Kiper said on ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy. “I think that was a trade that should benefit them and will benefit them moving forward.”

To Kiper’s point, this was a move made for the future, not the tail end of a brutal 2022 season. Looking at the free agent crop of receivers, there isn’t a top option worth paying. So general manager Ryan Poles made a move that he thinks will benefit the Bears — specifically quarterback Justin Fields — looking ahead to 2023.

Kiper liked what he saw from Claypool coming out of Notre Dame, singling out his playmaking ability, which is something this offense could use.

“I thought he was a big body kid who would get go get the football, win contested throws,” Kiper said. “Be a little more than just the guy that you could count on just to be the possession type. He could make some plays.”

When all is said and done, Chicago essentially gave up a late first-round pick for Claypool. But Kiper doesn’t think that lessens Claypool’s potential impact in this Bears offense.

“Which receiver is better than Claypool right now?” Kiper asked.

Well, I guess we’ll see over the next couple of years.

